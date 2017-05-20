Truck Drivers Compete for State Championship

Truck drivers from around the state headed to Hermon on Saturday for the Annual Maine Professional Truck Driving Championships.

Sponsored by the Maine Motor Transport Association, the competition included a written test, pre-trip inspection and a driving test.

The Future Drivers Competition was also held during the event allowing high school students a chance to compete.

Winners from Saturday’s championships are eligible to represent Maine in August at the National Truck Driving Championships in Orlando, Florida.