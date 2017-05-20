‘The Willie Wags’ Opens in Downtown Bangor

A new small business has opened in downtown Bangor.

The Willie Wags has their grand opening on Saturday at the corner of Harlow and Central streets.

The store features unique products made by female small business owners.

“Being a female entrepreneur, especially a young woman that owns business, Ive seen some of the struggles that women can have running their own business,” said Jamie Clark, owner of The WIllie Wags. “So I was very passionate about supporting other females.”

They’ll also be holding events supporting women entrepreneurs.