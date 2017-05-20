Team Mimi Hosts Annual Softball Tournament

Saturday was a special day at the Union Street Athletic Complex.

Team Mimi held their 6th Annual Softball Tournament.

The tournament was started in 2010 after then 10-year-old Tommy Hosmer lost his ‘Mimi’ to ovarian cancer.

Proceeds benefit the EMMC Champion the Cure Challenge, raising money for local cancer research.

“This makes me feel like I’m making a difference,” said Tommy Hosmer, tournament organizer. “Like, it’s overwhelming the amount of people who are here to support not just what I’m doing but what I’m doing for other people. It’s crazy.”

The tournament has raised more then $35,000 since 2010.