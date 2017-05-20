Sunny & Comfortable Sunday Then Showers Back For Monday

A gorgeous start to the weekend. Tonight expect things to cool down quite a bit. Under clear skies our overnight lows will fall back into the low 30s to low 40s with a very light north wind. If you have already done any planting, make sure to cover those guys up or bring them inside. Parts of Maine are under a freeze warning and frost advisories–it’s not a good night to be a plant outside.

Sunday will start off once again very sunny with afternoon highs warming into the low 60s to low 70s, with a light north wind. Clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon as our next weather maker brings a chance for rain back into the forecast for Monday. The work week will start off soggy and cooler, with clouds, showers and high temps only in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Showers stick around into Tuesday morning before we get some gradual clearing. Sunshine during the afternoon will warm temps into the upper 50s to upper 60s. The dry weather will be short lived, as another front will bring showers back to Maine for Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s. Scattered showers stick around into Thursday once again with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Saturday Night: Clear, Cooler with lows in the low 30s to low 40s. Light north winds with patchy frost developing.

Sunday: Sunny with increasing afternoon clouds, highs in the low 60s to low 70s. With light north winds.

Monday: Cloudy with showers highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Morning showers then clearing with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Showers with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: Chance showers with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.