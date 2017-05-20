Sedgwick Playground to be Dedicated to Long Time Principal

Sedgwick Elementary School volunteers were busy on Saturday for ‘Build Day’, all in the name of their principal, Dr. Donald Buckingham. After 28 years of service to the Sedgwick School community, Buckingham is retiring and as his gift, a new playground.

“It’s been a gift. It’s been a real gift,” said Principal Buckingham. “You know, being a school principal is not an easy job, but working in a town like this, and this is where my kids went to school, has just been terrific. It’s been a real positive experience for me.”

For over a year the Sedgwick Community Playground Committee have been fundraising for the playground. With over $45,000 raised for the project, the committee was able to replace the old one.

“The new one has a lot more options. It’s a lot safer,” said Sharlene Grant, volunteer. “The other one had been here quite a few years. I think since the school opened several years ago. So, it was in need of a facelift, and just a lot more options, and all the other children can play on.”

The playground will have it’s dedication ceremony on Tuesday May 23rd and students are already looking forward to playing on the new structure.

“It’s awesome. I love it,” said Riley Patten, fourth grader at Sedgwick Elementary School.

“Why do you love it?”

“It’s just brand new, and it looks really nice, and I know people have worked really hard.