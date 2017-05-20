Poliquin Speaks Out on Trump-Russia Investigation

Congressman Bruce Poliquin was in Bangor Saturday.

He spoke at the dedication of the Prisoners of War-Missing in Action chair of honor at Bangor International Airport.

The chair is accompanied by a sign listing the names of those who have served since world war two who are unaccounted for.

While he was in town, Poliquin sat down with us…he weighed in on the investigation of alleged ties between President Donald Trump campaign and Russia.

“We have 3 investigations going on right now. One in the house, one in the senate, and both Senator Collins and King are involved in those investigations in the senate. Now there’s a special counsel conducting an investigation for the Department of Justice,” said Poliquin. “Let’s see where the facts lie. So many people in the media just run with allegations with no substantiation. Let’s get the facts and see where this takes us.”