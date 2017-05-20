One Dead Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Belgrade

One person is dead and another injured after an officer-involved shooting in Belgrade, the Kennebec County Sheriff’s office has confirmed.

The sheriff said the incident involves a member of the department, but would not say if a member of law enforcement was injured.

Police were called to the scene around 9:30 PM Friday.

Route 11 (Oakland Road) was fully shut down until about 6:30 Saturday morning.

The crime scene is at a home located in the 1000 block of Oakland Road and in the yard of another house across the street.

Neighbors said they heard “multiple rounds of gunshots” late Friday night.

The attorney general’s office is investigating, as is protocol with officer-involved shootings.

This story will be updated.

Photo courtesy: WMTW