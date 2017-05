Medway Man Accused of Operating Meth Lab

A Medway man is under arrest, accused of operating a meth lab.

Police were called to Pattagumpus Road Friday for a roommate dispute.

An occupant later called back saying he’d found items used to manufacture drugs.

Police say they located materials used in the one-pot method of making meth.

MDEA agents were called in and dismantled the lab, we’re told.

31-year-old Darin Botting is being held at the Penobscot County Jail. He’ll be in court next month.