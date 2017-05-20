INTERVIEW: Poliquin Discusses American Health Care Act with TV5

Congressman Bruce Poliquin sat down with TV5 to discuss health care and the American Health Care Act passed by House Republicans.

What is it about this bill that’s an improvement over the Affordable Act in your opinion and especially for people here in Maine?

“It’s so important that we recognize the fact that Obamacare is failing. We have families that are no longer able to afford health insurance because their premiums and deductibles are going through the roof. So the bill that I voted on keeps what works. For example, no one can be denied health insurance coverage. Everyone with a pre-existing condition will be covered. And you are guaranteed the ability to renew your policy once you have it. But at the same time we need to fix the parts that are broken. For example the onerous taxes that are included in Obamacare and hurt job creation. We also need to make sure that we’re not forcing people to buy health insurance.”

How is this going to affect folks in Maine who are on the lower income side of things. It’s going to put a stop to enrollment in Medicaid expansion by the year 2020. How is that going to impact those folks?

“Well I advocated very strongly with the president and the vice president several times at the White House to make sure our folks that live in rural areas and at the lower end of the wage scale are protected. What we are changing is we’re going to ask them to work if they’re able to work and don’t have any kids. Or we’re going to ask them to do job training or community service in order to receive these medical welfare benefits.”

Obviously Maine is the oldest state in the nation. Are you concerned that costs could be exorbitant for folks who are older, who are more expensive to insure?

“Well they are now. I got a call last week from a husband and wife who are in their 50s. They’re paying $1800 per month for health insurance coverage. That’s about $22,000 per year. And on top of that they have a $12,000 deductible. So they are paying through the nose for health insurance that they’ll never use. So what this bill that I voted for does is make sure we protect those who have pre-existing conditions, make sure everybody has access to insurance, and we bring the private sector into the solution in order to come up with different types of plans at different price points so folks can get coverage because right now they are losing coverage because they can’t afford it and insurance companies are leaving the state.”

The bill says it would cover pre-existing conditions however I understand states can opt out of that mandate. Are you concerned that’s going to happen in some states?

“States cannot opt out of that mandate. If they want to have some flexibility in dealing with that issue at the state level, they have to institute a high risk pool that we used in Maine very successfully and now I pushed so hard as part of the national solution. States want to adjust their plans. They’ve got to have these high-risk pools in place to make sure that people with pre-existing conditions are covered.”

The AHCA is now headed to the Senate–which has said they will write their own version of the bill, rather than voting on the house bill.