Bright, Cool and Breezy Saturday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The strong cold front that brought an abrupt end to our Mid-Summer-like conditions Friday is now located well south of New England. The brisk northwest breeze that ushered the much cooler airmass into our region Friday afternoon will redevelop today. Skies will be bright and temps will be slightly cooler than normal today as high pressure currently centered over west central Quebec builds southeast towards New England for the start of the weekend. As the high swings across New England Sunday the skies will be bright and the wind will be much lighter than it will be today and that along with seasonable temps in the 60s to near 70 will make for a pleasant second half of the weekend. An approaching storm will likely bring rain showers and cooler temps back to the Pine Tree State as the workweek begins Monday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy, with a northwest wind between 10 and 20 mph and high temps in the upper 50s north to mid 60s south.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, light wind and chilly, with low temps in the 30s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with showers likely and high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Tuesday: Early showers possible then variably cloudy, with high temps in the 60s.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy, with high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist