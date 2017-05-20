Bangor Chamber Holds Final Hot Stove Session of Season

The Bangor Chamber of Commerce held their latest Hot Stove session Saturday morning.

Legislative leaders and others from the community gathered at Rangeley Hall on the campus of Eastern Maine Community College.

Several topics were discussed including the Katahdin Woods and waters monument.

The Hot Stove is held as a way to get local folks to share their their ideas.

“Its a great, not completely non-partisan. We have our arguments and our challenges and our discussions. But it’s open conversation and i think we have impact to make Maine a better place to live and work,” said Stephen Rich of the Bangor Chamber of Commerce.

Saturday’s Hot Stove was the last meeting of the season.