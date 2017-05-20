AT&T Workers on Strike in Maine

On Friday, thousands of workers across the country picketed their employer AT&T. The strike continued into the weekend, including demonstrations in Maine.

“It’s not an easy thing but we’re out here because we’re frustrated,” said worker Linsey Nicastro. “We have been at the bargaining table with corporate for 4 months now and we have not had any, if maybe a little but not much, movement.”

Employees are asking for fair wages, affordable benefits, and job security. They also hope to protect the outsourcing of jobs to other countries.

“I don’t take it as an attack personally but it does provide for my family and we all know that the cost of living in increasing, it’s not decreasing but our wages are decreasing.”

In a show of solidarity, members of the Bangor community came to stand with workers picketing outside the store.

“I think we all hope that we receive a fair contract and we are willing to negotiate, but not to the extent that the company’s asking us to.’”

“We just ask for the community’s support and that they stand behind us in our movement.”

After the strike closed the Bangor location on Friday, employees are ready to return to work. But to them the fight is far from over.

“As far as we know, we will be back at work for regular hours on Monday and we’re hoping that they get to the table and they’re ready to bargain. If we come back to the table and they’re not ready to bargain like we’ve been asking, there’s a good chance that we’ll be back out here and we won’t stop until we get there.”