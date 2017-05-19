Whitefield Woman Indicted for Attacking Dad with Firewood and Poker

A Whitefield woman accused of beating her dad with firewood and a fire poker has been formally charged.

19-year-old Briana Rideout was indicted Friday by the Kennebec County grand jury for aggravated assault and violating conditions of release.

She was arrested in March after a sheriff’s deputy was called to a hospital in Augusta where the staff was treating a man who’d been badly beaten.

Authorities say Rideout had been drinking before going to her father’s house in Randolph.

We’re told the two apparently argued about money before she attacked her dad.