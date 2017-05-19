UPDATE: Child Struck, Killed By Vehicle in Alton Identified

An 18-month old child has died following a motor vehicle incident at Alton Elementary School Friday.

Saturday morning police identified the boy as Drake Sechrest of Howland, and the driver as 49-year-old George Madore of Old Town.

State Police say the boy was struck by a pickup truck at around 4:20 Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the school on Argyle Road.

Public safety spokesman Steve McCausland says the boy was with family members watching one of them use a go-kart in the parking lot.

McCausland says Madore, who is a janitor at the school, began to drive off from the parking lot and didn’t see the child.

One of the truck’s tires ran over the boy.

We’re told first responders attempted first aid, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police continue to investigate the incident.