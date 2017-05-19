UPDATE: Child Struck, Killed By Car at Alton Elementary

A one year old child has died following a motor vehicle incident in Alton.

It happened in the parking lot of the elementary school on Argyle Road.

State Police say the male victim was struck by a car at around 4:20 Friday afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“State police and the Sheriff’s office recovered a call of a motor vehicle crash in the parking lot of the Alton Elementary School,” said Trooper Steve Morrell. “We responded, first responders came. Notifications are still being made. We are not releasing any other information at this time.”

Old Town PD and the Penobscot County Sheriffs responded along with State Police.