Team Mimi 6th Annual Softball Tournament this Weekend

Mark your calendars for the 6th annual Team Mimi Slow Pitch Softball Tournament this Saturday, May 20th. Come join the fun cheering on the teams, grab a snack at the concession stand, or purchase raffle tickets for some great prizes. There will also be a bounce house for the kids. All the money raised at this event will go to EMMC Champion the Cure Challenge’s Team Mimi to support local cancer research.

There will even be a chance for you to dunk our very own WABI TV5 Wayne Harvey and Emily Tadlock in a dunk machine!