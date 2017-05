Swanville Man to Prison for Attacking Woman with Protection Order

A man from Swanville will spend the next year in prison for punching a woman who had a protection order against him.

37-year-old Scott Moores pleaded guilty last month to domestic violence assault, violating a protection order and tampering with a witness.

Moores was arrested in March.

Police say Moores was at a home in Swanville when he attacked the woman.

Police say a witness also tried to call for help but Moores wouldn’t allow it.