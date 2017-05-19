State Officials Say Downeast Correctional Facility To Close

Employees at Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport are being handed layoff notices today.

The notices state the facility will close June 10th.

A union rep tells TV5 they are working with attorneys to get an immediate injunction to stop the closure.

46 people work at the facility, with about a hundred inmates there.

According to a press release from the Maine Senate, it is believed that sentences of 75 prisoners are to be commuted.

The Governor’s proposed budget called for the facility to be closed in June, but a legislative committee voted in March to keep it open.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Linda Pistner in an April letter to Maker said the governor can’t unilaterally amend the law that establishes Downeast Correctional Facility.

The Department of Corrections has not responded to our request for comment.