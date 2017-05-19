Staffing Decreases at Bangor FD Due to Grant Expiration

Bangor’s fire department is about to see a decrease in staffing, and union leaders aren’t happy about it.

Chief Tom Higgins says staffing at the department is shifting from 88 members to 84, due to the expiration of a federal grant.

He says no one will be laid off, but they will not be re-hiring for four positions vacated by firefighters who have retired or left the department.

Higgins admits the move will result in an increase in overtime.

“Any fire chief, any employer hates losing people. People are the most important part of what we have. I don’t like that we’re going to lose four positions, i look forward to applying for a grant, look for other opportunities so we can get our staffing back up again. We have no plans at this time to change our minimum staffing which is 18, so we’ll continue with business as usual,” said Higgins.

“We’re looking for residents to call their counselors, put those positions back in the budget, because they do have the authority to be able to do that. Find the money somewhere. We really feel that it’s important to keep those positions so we can still do the work that we do,” said John York of Bangor Professional Firefighters Local 772.

The firefighters union says the number of calls Bangor responds to annually has gone from 7500 10 years ago to more than 10,000 today–and they were hoping to see minimum staffing increased to 19 at any given time.

The chief says they will apply for a new grant this fall to try and get those four positions back.