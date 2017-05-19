POW-MIA Chair Dedicated in Bangor

Bangor’s American Legion chapter is honoring those who served in the military who’ve yet to be accounted for.

The POW-MIA Chair of Honor was dedicated Friday afternoon at Seasons, along with a sign displaying the names of prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Saturday the chair will be taken to Bangor International Airport, where it will be displayed.

“At the POW-MIA we bring that to life and remember those. Memorial day is coming up and it’s important that we honor the sacrifices of those who gave so much and especially those who are still missing,” said American Legion Vice Commander.

Friday’s dedication was part of a daylong fundraising event called “for our vets”–which includes a silent auction and live music–with proceeds going to help local veterans.