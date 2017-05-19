Maine’s Unemployment Remains At Record Lows

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s unemployment for April remains the lowest on record since the state started using its current methodology more than 40 years ago.

The state Department of Labor says the preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April was 3 percent, the same as March. It was down from 3.8 percent a year ago.

The number of unemployed people in Maine was also down by 5,000 over the year to 21,000. The state says the unemployment rate has been below 4 percent for seven straight months and 15 of the last 18.

Maine’s unemployment rate was below the nationwide average of 4.4 percent, which was down slightly from 4.5 percent the previous month and 5 percent a year ago. New England’s unemployment rate was 3.9 percent for April.