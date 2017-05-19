Maine Homeless Veterans to Benefit from Cabin in the Woods Development

Volunteers of America held a groundbreaking ceremony at Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta Friday on the Cabin in the Woods development.

21 Maine veterans and their families will have brand new, energy efficient cabins to call home when they’re built.

It will provide homeless vets a quiet place to help them transition into a daily routine.

Spread over eleven acres, the development will have 16 one-bedroom and 5 two-bedroom cabins- each with their own private setting.

“It’s permanent housing so they can stay as long as they need to. They’ll be close to the services here at Togus. So it’s really a win-win for everyone,” said June Koegel, President & CEO of Volunteers of America Northern New England.

“It’d be hard to think of a more complicated project between federal government involved, state government involved, local townships involved, private enterprises, foundations, etc. So all these people working together, all these organizations coming together for a common cause. It’s great to see- really inspirational,” said Ryan Lilly, Center Director for Togus VA.

The development is expected to be finished in late fall.