Lawmakers and Law Enforcers Meet for 3rd Annual Impaired Driving Summit

Lawmakers and law enforcement met for the 3rd Maine Impaired Driving Summit.

They discussed ways to identify and handle drivers under the influence.

In light of the legalization of pot, there was a particular focus on drugged driving.

Officials from other states where pot is legal were there to lend advice.

Bucksport Police Chief Sean Geagan tells TV5, “We’re all here for the citizens of the State of Maine, the communities we work for, and there’s no better way to do it than to listen to people that have already done it and see what’s worked for them and what hasn’t worked for them. The main thing is for all of us to get together and keep the citizens safe.”

Maine State Police brought along their impaired driving roadside testing vehicle.