Historic Cove getting Major Face Lift in Kittery

Kittery’s Historic Pepperrell Cove is getting a major face lift, thanks to a group of local restaurant developers.

For 188 years, the Frisbee Complex was home to a family owned market, until a fire forced it to close last summer.

Now a new group of owners hope to bring it back to life with a new restaurant, market, and event space.

The group hopes the development will put the cove back on the map for passing boaters.

“What we’re gonna do is we’re gonna bring back and honor not just this property, but all of Pepperrell Cove. There are so many team players, there are so many people doing great work in Kittery Point and we will just be one of them.” Says Development Partner, Donna Ryan.

The first restaurant is set to open this summer.