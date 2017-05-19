Harrington Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charge; Manslaughter Dropped

A manslaughter charge against a Harrington man accused of selling heroin to a man who died of an overdose has been dropped.

The Hancock County District Attorney says the case against 37-year-old Eric Fletcher became too difficult to prove and dismissed it.

Fletcher was accused of selling drugs to Brendon Bubar, who died in an Ellsworth motel room in March of last year.

As part of a Washington County drug case, Fletcher was sentenced this week to 30 days in jail.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture from a case last summer.

Fletcher was also fined $400.