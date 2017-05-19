Governor Submits Bill to Get Rid of Turnpike Authority

Governor LePage wants to get rid of the Maine Turnpike Authority.

He is submitting a bill to start shutting it down within the next decade.

If it passes, the turnpike authority would have until November 2027 to remove all toll facilities on the turnpike, except for the York Toll Facility.

It would also have ten years to transfer all duties to the Department of Transportation.

“the whole direction of transporation funding is headed toward something other than the gas tax. So not to have the toll system would be moving backward.” Says Maine Turnpike Authority Peter Mills.

The bill would mean the authority would have to come up with a plan to pay down outstanding debt by April.

The governor in March said the move would benefit residents by eliminating most tolls.