George HW Bush To Attend First Event Since Hospital Release

Former President George H. W. Bush plans to make his first public event appearance since he was released from a Houston hospital last month.

Bush was treated for pneumonia and chronic bronchitis during a two-week stay at the hospital in April. He left on April 28.

A spokesman says the former president and former first lady Barbara Bush will be attending the re-dedication of the Mathew J. Lanigan Bridge over the Kennebunk River on Friday afternoon in Maine.

The Bushes make their summer home in Kennebunkport.

The bridge was first built in 1933 and takes drivers and pedestrians from Kennebunk to Kennebunkport.

Girl Scouts, musicians and antique vehicles from 1933 are also scheduled to be in attendance at the event, where there will be a double ribbon-cutting ceremony.