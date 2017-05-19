George HW Bush To Attend 1st Event Since Hospital Release

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — Former President George H. W. Bush plans to make his first public appearance since he was released from a Houston hospital last month.

The 92-year-old Bush was treated for pneumonia and chronic bronchitis during a two-week stay at the hospital in April. He left April 28.

A spokesman says the former president and former first lady Barbara Bush will attend the re-dedication of the Mathew J. Lanigan Bridge over the Kennebunk River in Maine on Friday. The Bushes make their summer home in Kennebunkport.

The bridge was first built in 1933 and takes drivers and pedestrians from Kennebunk to Kennebunkport. Girl Scouts, musicians and antique vehicles from 1933 are a planned part of the event, as well as a double ribbon-cutting ceremony.