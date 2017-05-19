Fans Purchase Elton John Tickets For Bangor Concert

More than one-hundred Elton John fans lined up in Brewer Friday morning to get tickets to his concert this fall in Bangor.

Some people waited in line since 11 Thursday night outside Mark’s Music.

According to fans in line, Ticketmaster wasn’t working for online sales.

Many people were upset at the Cross Insurance Center that was holding a large event Friday, for not opening its box office for such a big ticket sale.

Still local fans are determined to see Elton.

(matthew Adams/Elton John Super Fan) “We drove by at 8:00 and saw the line was already forming so we might as well start waiting in line. So, my pregnant wife of 7 months started waiting in line. I grabbed camp chairs and coffee so we’ve been camping out and hoping for the best. This is probably going to be one of the only opportunities that we have to go see him in concert especially locally, this close, so why not? It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The elton john concert is schedule for Saturday, November 18th.

Another show will be in Portland the night before.