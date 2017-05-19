Daytrippers: Maine’s Historic Lighthouses

“Lighthouses have such a romanticized feeling about them. Their strength, their power, their safety,” said Maine Lighthouse Museum board chair Paul Dilger.

Maine’s iconic lighthouses draw tourists from around the world. From York to Lubec, there are 57 currently in service, most built in the mid-1800s.

“Each one tells a story. Each one has a history behind it,” said Dilger.

But from Fort Point in Stockton Springs to Portland Head Light in Cape Elizabeth, Dilger says many Mainers are missing out on these treasures right in their own backyard.

“There are a lot of people from Maine who haven’t seen a lighthouse, haven’t been to the museum,” said Dilger.

The lighthouse museum in Rockland is a good place to start–full of history and artifacts–including what just may be the largest collection of Fresnel lenses in the U-S–including this gigantic one.

“It’s 11 feet high, and the outside panel rotates. It would cause a flash,” said Dilger.

Inside these walls you can also learn about the key figures in Maine’s lighthouse-keeping history.

“Abby Burgess was–not was, is still i think one of those Maine heroes, these young women. She was 14 years old when a lot of these things happened. Her father, her older brother went fishing, got caught in a storm. And Abby would have to take care of the lights one time, twice, for 2 weeks,” said Dilger.

You can still visit that lighthouse on Matinicus Island today by boat, but we decided to stay on land–checking out Owls Head Light, where, it turns out, Dilger was a lighthouse keeper for four years.

“In this day and age, to be honest, maintaining the grounds, mowing the lawn. i did more time taking care of the fog signal than i ever did the lighthouse, cause all i ever did up there was clean, sweep, make sure it was on, and visited with people from all over the world,” said Dilger.

The original tower here was built out of stone in 1824.

“And regardless of what we think today, not everything built back then was all that good. So both the house and the tower were basically falling apart. So 1854 they rebuilt this tower with brick,” said Dilger.

The lamp has been lit using everything from oil to lard and now electricity-but the same lens has done the job since 1856.

Our last stop is in Rockland–nearly a mile walk out on the breakwater.

“They finally started this breakwater in 1881. Finished in 1889. The lighthouse was built in 1902, when it was lit for the first time,” said Dilger. “Again, not a traditional round tower, 100 feet up in the sky, just a house with a square building with the light on top of it. But that’s all they really needed to bring the ships into the Rockland harbor.”

It’s a perfect spot to watch the sunrise, or just do a little boat watching.

“Being able to walk out into the ocean here, into the harbor. A lot of times you’ll see the schooners go by and the ferries. It’s just nice,” said Judy Sabnani of Freeport.

Sabnani says she loves the old-fashioned appeal of lighthouses.

Oh, and visiting lighthouses can also be a great way to get that workout in.

“Yes, if you want to see 3 or 4 or 5 lighthouse, you’re going to get some exercise, which is all good,” said Dilger.

While Maine’s lighthouses are unmanned, many have hours during which members of the public can go inside.

All 57 active lighthouses are set to be open on Maine Lighthouse Day, which is September 9th.