Court Documents: Readfield Woman Shot Husband In The Back

Court documents reveal that a Readfield woman used a shotgun to shoot her husband in the back earlier this week.

61-year-old Sally Ann Earl-Costello is charged with elevated aggravated assault.

Police say she shot 81-year-old Hugh Costello on the front porch of their Sturtevant Hill Road home.

Authorities say Earl-Costello admitted she shot her husband because she had had enough of his abuse though she said no abuse had happened that day.

No one else was home at the time of the shooting.

Police say they found the gun in the living room.

A judge says she is a danger to society and her husband – who remains in a hospital tonight.

Her bail has been set at $75,000.