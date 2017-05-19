Career Day for Old Town and Brownville Elementary Students

Old Town and Brownville Elementary School students spent their day exploring different job opportunties.

The annual career day brought in folks from a variety of professions.

TV5 stopped by as well.

We let students try their hand at reporting.

“Breaking News. The Aliens have invaded the world.”

“Are you guys aliens? No. Yes. Woah.”

“Do you have any do you have any siblings? I have an older brother and his name is Alex.”

“What kind of job do you want to do? Well I’m in I’m older I want to be the president. OK.”

“Career day is so important because you got to see what other people’s jobs are like and what their life is like.”

Faculty say it’s important for students to start thinking about their futures at a young age.