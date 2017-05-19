Bubble Ball Comes to Bangor!

An exciting new addition to a Bangor based athletic facility.

Bubble Ball is now available!

Located on the Beal College Campus, Fields 4 Kids is a non profit organization that allows people young and old to partake in a wide array of sporting events.

Donated to the organization by N-A Sports the balls are the newest way to raise funds.

“We want to promote a healthy lifestyle so we are always looking in different ways to do things whether it’s for corporate events, youth events or adult activities and Bubble Ball is just the latest craze” said Executive Director M.J. Ball.

If you are interested in trying out Bubble Ball visit Fields4Kids.org.