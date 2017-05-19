Bright, Cool and Breezy Saturday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The strong cold front that brought an abrupt end to our mid summer-like conditions earlier today will continue to move off well to our south tonight and Saturday. The brisk northwest breeze that ushered the much cooler airmass into our region this afternoon will slowly die off tonight and that along with clear skies will allow temps to dip into the mid 30s to low 40s by daybreak tomorrow. Skies will be bright and temps will be slightly cooler than normal Saturday as high pressure currently centered over west central Quebec builds southeast towards New England for the start of the weekend. As the high swings across New England Sunday the skies will be bright and the wind will be much lighter than it will be Saturday and that along with seasonable temps in the 60s to near 70 will make for a pleasant second half of the weekend. An approaching storm will likely bring rain showers and cooler temps back to the Pine Tree State as the workweek begins Monday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear, with a northwest breeze diminishing to 5 to 10 mph and low temps in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy, with a northwest wind between 10 and 20 mph and high temps in the upper 50s north to mid 60s south.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with showers likely and high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Tuesday: Early showers possible then variably cloudy, with high temps in the 60s.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy, with high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist