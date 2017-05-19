Breezy & Cooler Today, Nice Weekend Ahead

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

A cold front will cross the state this morning. The front will bring us a mix of sun and clouds, and a few scattered showers on its way through this morning. The best chance for showers will be north of Bangor. The front will move to our east by afternoon followed by clearing skies as the afternoon progresses and cooler and drier air moves into the state. Northwest winds will be gusty today as it ushers the cooler, more seasonable air into the state. Gusts could reach 30 MPH at times today. Temperatures will be in the 60s to low and mid-70s from north to south for highs today. With cooler air in place, we’ve got a chilly night on tap tonight. We’ll see clear skies and nighttime lows dropping to the 30s for most spots.

Strong high pressure will build into the region this weekend, giving us some fantastic spring weather. We’ll have lots of sunshine Saturday with highs topping off in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Sunday looks great as well. We’ll start the day with lots of sunshine followed by a few clouds during the afternoon as out next storm approaches. Temperatures will be in the 60s for highs Sunday afternoon. Wet weather returns to our forecast Monday with showers likely to start the work week. Temperatures will be in the 50s for highs Monday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds with a few showers possible mainly during the morning then clearing skies during the afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Highs between 62°-75°. Winds will become northwest 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear skies and chilly. Lows between 33°-42°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Sunny and cooler with highs between 58°-66°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Monday: Showers likely. Highs in the mid-50s to around 60°.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW