Breezy & Cooler This Afternoon, Nice Weekend Ahead

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

A cold front will push to our south and east early this afternoon. Clouds and a few scattered showers associated with the cold front will move out as well with clearing skies expected as the afternoon progresses. Northwest winds will be gusty this afternoon with gusts to 30 MPH possible. These will usher a cooler and drier airmass into the state. Temperatures will fall a bit this afternoon with readings 50s to low 60s north and 60s to low 70s elsewhere. With a cooler airmass in place, we’ve got a chilly night on tap tonight. We’ll see clear skies and nighttime lows dropping to the 30s for most spots.

Strong high pressure will build into the region this weekend, giving us some fantastic spring weather. We’ll have lots of sunshine Saturday with highs topping off in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Sunday looks great as well. We’ll start the day with lots of sunshine followed by a few clouds during the afternoon as out next storm approaches. Temperatures will be in the 60s for highs Sunday afternoon. Wet weather returns to our forecast Monday with showers likely to start the work week. Temperatures will be in the 50s for highs Monday.

Rest of Today: Mix of sun and clouds with a few showers possible early this afternoon then clearing skies as the afternoon progresses. Breezy and cooler. Temperatures between 58°-72°. Winds will become northwest 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear skies and chilly. Lows between 33°-42°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Sunny and cooler with highs between 58°-66°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Monday: Showers likely. Highs in the mid-50s to around 60°.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW