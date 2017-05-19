Breezy and Turning Cooler Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

A cold front will slide across northern New England this morning. A few scattered showers may pop-up across mostly northern parts of Maine as the front slides through this morning, with partly to mostly sunny skies returning to our region during the afternoon. High temps throughout Maine today will likely run in the low to mid 60s north and low to mid 70s south, but temps will tend to fall during the afternoon as a cooler airmass arrives on a brisk northwest breeze. Skies will be bright and temps will be slightly cooler than normal Saturday as high pressure builds down into New England for the start of the weekend. The high will bring fair and seasonable conditions to the Pine Tree State Sunday, with an approaching storm likely causing showers to develop all across New England Monday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, with a northwest breeze gusting to 25 mph along with a few scattered early showers possible and morning high temps in the low to mid 60s north and low to mid 70s south.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy, with high temps in the upper 50s north to mid 60s south.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with showers likely and high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Tuesday: Early showers possible then variably cloudy, with high temps in the 60s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist