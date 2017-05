Anson Man Sentenced for Town Office Break-in

A man from Anson who broke into the town office is going to jail for 3 months.

39-year-old Peter McAnistan also has to pay back more than $2,700 dollars he stole.

He was sentenced this week after previously pleading guilty to burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

The break-in last December was captured on security video, which lead authorities to McAnistan.