A Hand-Up for Alyson and Scotty Fundraiser this Saturday

Alyson Bates Robertson was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 10. Since then, the conditioned worsened over time, resorting to Alyson having 2 separate eye surgeries. She has also developed both heart and kidney disease to the point of requiring a kidney transplant. Between hospital stays, medication costs, and only her husband, Scotty, being able to work, the bills are piling up.

This Saturday, May 20th, in the upstairs part of the Brewer Eagles Club, you are all invited to join together and give this couple a hand-up. The fundraiser will run from 1pm until 6pm. There will be tons of live music by some of the top bands in the area. There will be both live and silent auctions. Above all, there will be a lot of love and caring in that room. The suggested donation is $10. If you don’t have $10, give what you can.

If you are unable to attend but wish to donate, you can send checks or money orders payable to Scott or Alyson Robertson to:

Scott Robertson

P.O. Box 3181

Brewer, Me. 04412