29 Maine Schools Participate in Kids Day at Northeast Livestock Expo

More than 2,500 kids from 29 schools across Maine had class outside Friday in Windsor at the Northeast Livestock Expo.

Thanks to a grant funded by the agricultural license plate purchases, students experienced first-hand 45 agricultural presentations put on by farmers and industry volunteers.

The three-day livestock event, which began Friday and runs through Sunday, showcases cattle, sheep, goats, and other livestock to pet and feed.

Other activities included demonstrations from the Maine State Police Troopers with their K-9 partners and Maine Game Wardens discussing poaching in Maine.

We chatted with students from All Saints Catholic School in Bangor and Albion Elementary about their favorite parts of the expo.

“My favorite part was probably going to the bee exhibit.”

“I think it might have been the police showing the K-9’s.”

“This is the best Friday in the world.”

“It’s fun to go around and look at all the fun animals.”

“Probably my favorite part would be the horses.”

“The little goats, they’re so cute.”

For more information on this weekend’s schedule of events, go to www.northeastlivestockexpo.com.