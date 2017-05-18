Work Requirement for Able-Bodied MaineCare Recipients Debate in Augusta

Should able-bodied MaineCare recipients be required to work?

That is the question being debated this week in Augusta.

The Department of Health and Human Services wants a federal waiver that would allow the state to implement a work requirement for certain MaineCare recipients.

A public hearing was held yesterday in Augusta and another is planned there for today.

“All of the changes requested in this waiver are designed not to enhance MaineCare, but they were designed to remove individuals from receiving healthcare that they already receive.” Says William Higgins for the Homeless Voices for Justice.

“We’ve got to restructure these programs to prioritize employment not just for the income that it represents, but for the self-worth, the self-confidence, the opportunity for people to fulfil their potential.” Says DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew.

It may be months before DHHS gets a decision from the Trump Administration.