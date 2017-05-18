Wheels for Hope Fundraiser this Weekend



Wheels for Hope is a fundraiser with all proceeds going to EMMC Cancer Care of Maine and Acadia Hospital.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017, 8am to 2:30pm in the parking lot in front of the Lafayette Family Cancer Center and The Cianchette Building located at 43 Whiting Hill Road, Brewer, ME.

Admission is by donation.

We are inviting cars, trucks, motorcycles and rock climbers to participate in a “People’s Choice Car Show”.

There is a $10.00 registration fee to be eligible for a trophy. The attendees will receive a ticket to vote for favorite vehicle or motorcycle.