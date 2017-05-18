Very Warm & A Bit Muggy This Afternoon, Breezy & Cooler Friday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

We’ve got a little taste of summer on tap for our Thursday. High pressure centered off the Mid-Atlantic coastline will provide us with a southwesterly wind today which will usher a very warm airmass into New England. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today with temperatures reaching the 80s to low 90s for highs this afternoon. We could see some record high temperatures today so we’ll be keeping an eye on the thermometers this afternoon. The record highs for today are as follows: Caribou 85° set in 1986, Houlton 83° set in 1989, Millinocket 89° set in 1918, and Bangor 87³ set in 1936. We may see a shower or thunderstorm pop up this afternoon across northern locales as a cold front approaches from the north and west but right now it looks like those chances are minimal. Skies will be partly cloudy on average tonight. Scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms will be possible across northern areas tonight as the cold front moves into the region. Temperatures will be mild with lows dropping to the mid-50s to low 60s for nighttime lows.

The cold front will continue to move through the state to start the day Friday. We’ll see some clouds and a few widely scattered showers possible during the morning hours Friday. The front will move to our east by Friday afternoon allowing skies to clear out during the afternoon as cooler and drier air moves into the state. Gusty northwest winds will usher cooler, more seasonable air into the state Friday. Temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s for highs Friday. Cooler air will continue to move into the region as we head into the weekend. High pressure will build in and give us a spectacular weekend with lots of sunshine expected both Saturday and Sunday with highs mainly in the 60s both days. Wet weather returns to our forecast Monday with showers likely to start the work week.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and a bit muggy. A shower or thunderstorm possible mainly over northern areas. Highs between 82°-92°. Southwest wind 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A few showers and maybe a thunderstorm possible over northern areas. Lows between 55°-63°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible mainly during the morning then clearing skies during the afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Highs between 62°-72°. Winds will become northwest 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Saturday: Sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: Sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Monday: Showers likely. Highs in the mid-50s to around 60°.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW