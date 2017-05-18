Trooper and Family Help To Save Dog Hit By Car

A Maine State Police lieutenant is being recognized for helping a 8-month-old puppy hit by a car.

Lt. Aaron Hayden and his wife were walking on Tyler Road in Windsor on Wednesday when Emma pulled loose from her collar and ran into the road, police said.

The puppy was hit by a car and then ran back to her house. She suffered injuries to her leg, police said.

Because the family could not afford a trip to the vet, Hayden took Emma to the Windsor Veterinary Clinic.

The dog needed staples, but luckily had no broken bones.

The clinic helped the family with charges, and the Troopers Foundation chipped in .

“Emma returned home to a very happy and grateful family,” police said.