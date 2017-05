State Launches New Opioid Treatment Texting Service

The State is launching a new texting service aimed at helping those seeking access to opioid treatment services.

Simply text your zip code to 898-211, and you’ll be connected with a trained specialist.

The next line will be available from 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday.

Those needing help outside those hours will be encouraged to dial 211 and speak with a specialist.

Department of Health and Human Services officials hope the program addresses the stigma attached to substance use disorder.