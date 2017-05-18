SPECIAL REPORT: Maine’s Looming Labor Crisis- Part Two

17 years ago, there were 200,000 students in K-12 in Maine. 10 years later, that number dropped by more than 20,000.

It’s no secret that in terms of age, Maine’s population is the oldest in the country, and with smaller family sizes and more young people leaving the state, Maine’s workforce is in trouble.

Maine’s age imbalance stems from its low birth rate, stagnant inmigration, and high percentage of baby boomers.

To address what is being called a looming labor crisis, a task force has been created at the State House to come up with solutions.

“I kind of liken it to setting sail on the Titanic and somebody coming up and saying, ‘Captain, there’s an iceberg ahead of us and we’re going to hit it.’ So you have two options – do we make sure we have enough life preservers, do we work on the life rafts, or do we find a way to turn the ship a little bit?”

Senator Brian Langley, Senate Chair of the state’s Workforce Task Force, says he hears the number one concern of business owners in the state is not finding enough workers to expand or sustain their business. He says that lack of employees will eventually cause some businesses to leave the state or close. The task force will be meeting throughout the year to come up with several short-term solutions to retain current workers and attract new ones.

“This is a little bit different approach that’s been done in the past. Most of the approaches in the legislature is to study and create studies and reports that people can read. We’re past studying this. Everybody knows,” said Langley, (R).

“I think for 10 or 15 years, you had parents and grandparents saying to their children and grandchildren, ‘You need to move out of state to find a job that can pay the bills.’ But clearly today, that’s not the case. We’ve got job openings at all levels of industry. And the message I’m going to send is that kids graduating from high school can live and work in Maine. There are jobs available here today. We don’t have a job shortage, we have a worker shortage,” said Sen. Nate Libby (D), Senate Chair of Maine’s Workforce Task Force.

In order to attract younger people to the state to start a family, lawmakers have proposed providing them with incentives, such as student debt relief or making college more affordable. But the Maine Department of Labor says it’s also imperative to make Maine competitive with other states in New England in terms of its tax burden.

“So that when someone is trying to decide on a job offer in New Hampshire or Maine, that they chose Maine, to come to Maine and live and raise their family, to buy the houses of our retirees as they downsize, to buy things in our stores, to go to our restaurants – and when you attract someone to move to Maine as opposed to just come for a few weeks in the summer, you have their business year round which supports everyone here,” said Julie Rabinowitz, Director of Policy Operations & Communications for the Maine Department of Labor.

Lawmakers are trying to steer clear of the impending iceberg, also known as the tipping point in which more people are dying in the state than are being born. Senator Roger Katz says one solution would be to invest in programs to help legal immigrants learn English to successfully integrate into our workforce when they move to Maine.

“When you think about it historically, this is no different than what we faced at the turn of the 1800’s to 1900. We had mills developing in the state – textile mills and paper mills. We needed workers and we looked to outside of our borders for people to fill those jobs, people who couldn’t speak English,” said Katz, (R).

The state’s workforce task force expects to have a detailed report of solutions completed by January of next year.