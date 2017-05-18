SPECIAL REPORT: Maine’s Looming Labor Crisis- Part One

Two months ago Maine’s unemployment rate hit an all-time record low of 3%.

But lawmakers and business owners are preparing for a looming labor crisis.

Maine has the oldest population in the country- with the highest percentage of baby boomers per capita.

As thousands will continue to retire from the workforce each year, we simply don’t have the workers to fill those jobs.

“There are three things that go into making up a population demographic. One is births, one is deaths, and one is inmigration or outmigration,” said Jess Maurer, Co-chair of the Maine Council on Aging.

Over the last forty years, Maine has seen a slow, but steady flow of inmigration, but it’s not enough.

“We don’t have enough people moving to Maine,” said Maurer.

That’s problem number one.

“We’ve had a very stagnant birth rate, we have one of the lowest birth rates in the country.”

Problem number two is not just the perception that most young people born in Maine leave the state to find work and never come back. The fact is there were fewer people born here in the 1990’s as opposed to the 1970’s, which means we weren’t growing our own workforce to the extent that we had in the past.

“So a family that might have had four or five kids in the 1970’s, those kids in the 1990’s and in the 2000’s are only having one or two children,” said Julie Rabinowitz, Director of Policy Operations & Communications for the Maine Department of Labor.

Between 6,000 and 7,000 baby boomers are expected to retire each year for the next ten years in Maine- which is the third detriment to our workforce.

“We don’t have a workforce shortage anymore, we sort of have a workforce crisis,” said Maurer.

Many industries, such as manufacturing, education, and particularly the medical field are seeing a lack of workers already. But despite an increase in wages and full employment rates in some parts of the state, particularly in southern Maine, we are in desperate need of workers.

“Wages are rising-they would have been rising whether or not we had passed the minimum wage referendum- our wages have been rising in 2015 and 2016. We’ve seen really strong wage growth. So we know that that increase also helps attract workers and it will help attract workers back into the labor force who are here in Maine and also workers from out of state will start looking at Maine as a more competitive place to be employed,” said Rabinowitz.

Mainers are also living longer, healthier lives than they had in the past- something the Maine Council on Aging says our workforce can utilize.

“That’s also one of the solutions because we’re not going to magically have a whole bunch of more babies, right?” said Maurer.

While it’s clear we have to attract younger people to the state to live, work, and raise families, it likely won’t be in the numbers we need to fill the job vacancies. So increasing the participation of Maine’s older citizens in the workforce through job training, career changes, or simply a reduction of hours would give Maine the time it needs to rebuild its labor force.

“We have to do everything we can to help keep people in the workforce longer. So extend the useful life so that it’s not a cliff, but it’s a slope,” Maurer says.

Maine’s aging safety net relies on volunteers, many of whom have already retired, so as we lose those volunteers, workers who decide to retire for good are encouraged to give back by volunteering.

“So the idea is that for the next three decades, we’re going to need to have a much more active and engaged older population- realizing that they’re going to be the generation that saves our economy.”