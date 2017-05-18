School of the Soldier This Weekend at Fort Knox

Ever wondered what it takes to be a civil war reenactor?

The 20th Regiment Maine Volunteer Infantry is inviting you to take part in their School of the Soldier.

The event is open for families and will take place at Fort Knox in Prospect on May 20th and 21st.

The school will provide a learning opportunity about Maine’s involvement in the Civil War and how to be a reenactor.

“You have a question about history. What’s the deal on the funny looking hats or jeez, how did those guys fire those guns? Take the time to come down,” said reenactor David Sulin.

Normal fees to the fort are required for entry.

For more info and a full schedule, visit the 20th Maine Volunteer Infantry’s Facebook page.