Rockland Opens Addiction Recovery Center

During the summer months, folks flock to our state, a popular tourist destination.

Rockland is known for it’s beautiful coastline, but there’s something ugly taking place there that’s all to common throughout the state.

The Coastal Recovery Community Center recently opened its doors there.

Hoping to help those who have been silenced by addiction, find their voice again.

“I was knocking on death’s door and I’m lucky to be alive.”

Almost every recovery coach at Coastal Recovery Community Center in Rockland has battled addiction.

“I’m actually in early recovery. Which is amazing that this is happening to me so early in my sobriety.”

The resource center opened its doors in May.

It’s what’s helping part time director Amy Stendel stay sober.

“I think that it’s important for us to give back what is been given to us.”

Coastal Recovery offers a variety of programs, meetings and therapy sessions.

Each one catered to the individual in need.

“There are a lot of overdoses. I think that the community is not quite aware that the opiate epidemic has actually hit this community. It’s not improving.”

There’s a common misconception that addicts are criminals or come from broken homes.

But as recovery coach Becky Peasely found out, addiction doesn’t discriminate.

“We’re working with these people. These are our loved ones, these are our children our mothers are sisters.

Peasley says we have to change the way we view addiction and how we treat those who struggle with it.

“You know my goal is to stop the stigma and to allow people to ask for help before they get really sick.”

“10% of babies born in Knox County are born addicted to heroin.”

Making the need for a recovery center in Mid-Coast Maine more urgent than ever.

“Everybody seems to be touched by addiction in some way.”

The opioid epidemic can’t be fought alone.

But an open door and a safe space in this Rockland community is a step in the right direction.

“You have to make a complete life change in order to stay sober. That’s why this place is so important, you know, that there are people here that are willing to help.”

If you are struggling with addiction and looking for help.

You can contact Coastal Recovery Community Center at 6-9-1…3-6-9-7.