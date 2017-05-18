Possible Compromise in Case of Dakota the Dog

A possible compromise in the case of Dakota the dog.

The husky, which has attacked other dogs, killing one of them, was ordered to be put down earlier this year only to be pardoned by the governor.

The subject of much attention over the past few months the story could have an unexpected ending.

According to the Kennebec Journal, District Attorney Maeghan Maloney has filed a motion in Maine District Court to send the dog to a New Hampshire rescue organization and train it to be a sled dog.

The dog’s current owner told the paper she doesn’t agree with the decision and wants the chance to defend her dog.

All parties now wait to see how the court will rule on the motion.